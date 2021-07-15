Authorities: Alarmed PA Neighbors Call Police On Woman Yelling, Pointing Shotgun

A Lancaster County woman stood outside her apartment yelling and pointing the shotgun at a man, according to Pequea Township.

Devine Culbreth, 22, of Pequea Township, has been charged with Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct.

Police were called to Culbreth's apartment in Hamels Court on July 30 at 8 p.m.

Upon arrival officers found her standing in front of her apartment pointing a gun at an unknown man while yelling at him.

Her neighbors called the police.

Culbreth was wanted on a warrant for simple assault from a previous incident.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 11 at 9:30 a.m.

