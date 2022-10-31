20-Year-Old Hershey Man Killed In Lancaster County Crash: Police

A 20-year-old man from Hershey has died in a three-vehicle crash in Rapho Township, police say.

The crash happened on state route 283 at mile marker 22.2 on Oct. 29 around 10:50 p.m., Manheim Borough police detailed in a release on Monday, Oct. 31.

A preliminary investigation has determined that the 20-year-old driver was behind and a vehicle driven by a 43-year-old male from Lititz heading east on 283 when the younger man attempted to pass, going into the westbound lane, but somehow he hit the Lititz's man's vehicle causing his vehicle to spin into the median and then on-coming traffic, hitting another car, according to the police.

The third vehicle was only minorly damaged but the driver, a "65-year-old female from New Hope, was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries," police say.

The man from Lititz and his occupant was uninjured, but the young man from Hershey died at the scene of the crash.

State Route 283 was closed from State Routes 230 to 772 for several hours while officers remained on for crash reconstruction purposes.

The Northwest Lancaster County Crash team is investigating the accident.

Anyone who has information related to this crash is encouraged to call Sergeant Jason Riggle (717) 665-2481.

