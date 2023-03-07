2 Pedestrians Struck In Crosswalk By 17-Year-Old Driver In Lititz: Police

A 17-year-old driver has been cited after two pedestrians were struck in Lititz, area police say.

The unnamed juvenile failed to yield the right-of-way when making a left turn out of Lititz Spring Park onto the first block of North Broad Street at 3:14 pm. on Monday, March 6, 2023, the Lititz Borough Police Department detailed in the release the following day.

The two pedestrians were crossing North Broad Street inside a marked crosswalk, according to the release.

"One of the pedestrians sustained non-life-threatening injuries was evaluated by EMS on-scene, but was not transported to the hospital," the police say.

The other pedestrian was unharmed according to the police.

