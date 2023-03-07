Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Man Nabbed In Tennesse By US Marshals For Lancaster Homicide: Authorities
Police & Fire

2 Pedestrians Struck In Crosswalk By 17-Year-Old Driver In Lititz: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The exit from Lititz Spring Park onto North Broad Street where the pedestrians were struck in the crosswalk.
The exit from Lititz Spring Park onto North Broad Street where the pedestrians were struck in the crosswalk. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 17-year-old driver has been cited after two pedestrians were struck in Lititz, area police say. 

The unnamed juvenile failed to yield the right-of-way when making a left turn out of Lititz Spring Park onto the first block of North Broad Street at 3:14 pm. on Monday, March 6, 2023, the Lititz Borough Police Department detailed in the release the following day. 

The two pedestrians were crossing North Broad Street inside a marked crosswalk, according to the release. 

"One of the pedestrians sustained non-life-threatening injuries was evaluated by EMS on-scene, but was not transported to the hospital," the police say. 

The other pedestrian was unharmed according to the police.

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.