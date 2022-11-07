Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice
2 Drivers Fell Asleep At The Wheel Causing Serious Injuries In Warwick Twp. In 1 Hour: Police

Jillian Pikora
The scenes of two separate crashes involving drivers that fell asleep at the wheel within one hour in central Pennsylvania.
The scenes of two separate crashes involving drivers that fell asleep at the wheel within one hour in central Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Northern Lancaster County Regional police department

Two drivers within one hour fell asleep at the wheel and caused serious accidents in Warwick Township on Friday, July 8, authorities say.

The first crash involved a maroon Toyota minivan that had been driving north on Furnace Hills Pike when the driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, left the roadway, veered through someone’s front lawn, struck a mailbox— then ran through a second signal into a second vehicle— a red Ford Crown Victoria, that was stopped at the stop sign on Farm Lane waiting to enter Route 501 at 3:50 p.m., according to the first release by the Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

The driver of Ford was taken to an area hospital, and charges for careless driving resulting in serious bodily injury and driving on roadways laned for traffic, have been filed against the operator of the Toyota, as stated in the release.

The second crash involved white Ram pick-up truck, operated by Taylor Hawkins, of Lititz, who had been traveling east on East Newport Road when he crossed into the opposing lane of traffic and struck a Toyota SUV, operated by Nathan Kline of Myerstown, at 4:44 p.m., the department stated in a separate release.

All of the occupants of both vehicles were hospitalized.

Hawkins later told the police, “that he had ‘fallen asleep’ at the wheel prior to the accident,” police say.

Hawkins was charged with careless driving and failing to stay within the proper lane of travel.

The reason both drivers fell asleep that afternoon remains unknown.

