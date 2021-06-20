1 Dead, 2 Airlifted, 4 Hospitalized In Route 30 Head-On Crash

One person died and several others were hospitalized in a head-on crash on Route 30 in Lancaster County Saturday.

A silver Chrysler 200 was heading east when it crossed the median and struck a Kia Spectra near the Malleable Road overpass around 6:15 p.m., West Hempfield police said.

Two people were flown to Hershey Medical Center and four others were rushed to local hospitals. One person was pronounced dead.

The victims' identities were being withheld pending notification.

This crash is under investigation by the Lancaster County Crash Investigation Team #2.

Route 30 remained closed for the investigation and was reopened around 11pm. Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact West Hempfield Township Police Department at 717-285-5191.

