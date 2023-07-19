Philadelphia Man Caught With Crack In Someone Else's Car Resists Arrest In Lititz, Police Say

Helbert E. Mercado was stopped by Lititz Borough police for a traffic violation in the 200 block of East Market Street at 12:36 p.m. on July 9, 2023, according to the police release.

Mercado gave the officers a false name and "physically resisted officers' attempts to place him under arrest," as stated in the release.

The officers soon "discovered that Mercado did not obtain permission from the vehicle owner to be driving this vehicle."

Inside of the vehicle they found open containers of alcoholic beverages, drug paraphernalia, and crack cocaine.

Mercado was taken into custody "without injuries" to the police or himself and a criminal complaint was filed for allegedly committing crimes of resisting arrest, presenting false identification to law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, and driving while operating privilege is suspended.

Mercado was committed to Lancaster County Prison, where he awaits his preliminary hearing.

Court documents on this case were unavailable at the time of publication.

