Pennsylvania State Police Corporal Shot Serving Warrant: Troopers

The shooting happened when Troop J's Criminal Investigation Unit served a warrant in the 600 block of East Fulton Street in Lancaster City at 6:19 a.m., Grothey detailed in a release.

The PSP Corporal assigned to the Special Emergency Response Team was among the law enforcement members attempting to serve the warrant "when a suspect opened fire and shot him in the arm," Grothey said, adding that, "the Corporal's suffered a non-life-threatening bullet wound to his arm and was transported to Lancaster General Hospital."

The suspect has been taken into custody without further incident.

"No shots were fired by law enforcement involved in this incident," Grothey said.

The Troop J Major Case Team is investigating this shooting.

The Corporal's condition is stable and they are expected to make a full recovery.

