Mostly Cloudy 78°

SHARE

Pennsylvania State Police Corporal Shot Serving Warrant: Troopers

A Pennsylvania State Police Corporal was shot while serving a warrant in Lancaster on Wednesday, July 24, PSP Troop J PIO James Grothey announced.

A Pennsylvania state police trooper uniform.

A Pennsylvania state police trooper uniform.

 Photo Credit: Twitter/Trooper Megan Frazer @PSPTroopHPIO
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The shooting happened when Troop J's Criminal Investigation Unit served a warrant in the 600 block of East Fulton Street in Lancaster City at 6:19 a.m., Grothey detailed in a release.

The PSP Corporal assigned to the Special Emergency Response Team was among the law enforcement members attempting to serve the warrant "when a suspect opened fire and shot him in the arm," Grothey said, adding that, "the Corporal's suffered a non-life-threatening bullet wound to his arm and was transported to Lancaster General Hospital."

The suspect has been taken into custody without further incident.

"No shots were fired by law enforcement involved in this incident," Grothey said.

The Troop J Major Case Team is investigating this shooting.

The Corporal's condition is stable and they are expected to make a full recovery. 

Check back here for updates on this situation.

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE