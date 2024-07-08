Pedestrian Struck Near Cemetery In Lititz, Police Say

The crash happened at the intersection of South Broad Street/PA Route 501 and East Third Avenue around 2:16 p.m. on June 27, Lititz Borough of Police detailed in the release.

The driver was "attempting to turn left onto South Broad Street from East Third Avenue [and] failed to yield to the right-of-way of a pedestrian crossing the street in the crosswalk," the police stated in the release. The crosswalk is clearly marked as seen on Google Maps Street View (pictured above).

The pedestrian was taken in an ambulance to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police.

The driver was charged with several summary traffic citations for Failure to Yield to Right of Way of Pedestrians in Crosswalk and Required Financial Responsibility, the police explained.

The names of those involved were not released.

