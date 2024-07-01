Maricruz Alvarado-Blanco, the 20 block of Main Street in Lititz, called 911 "regarding a baseboard heater smoking and creating a fire hazard" at 10:46 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, according to the police release.

Police officers were called to investigate, and the following happened, as stated in the release:

"While inside the apartment, officers discovered living conditions that were not suitable for children and violated a parental duty of care, protection or support. The LBPD conducted an on-scene investigation into these conditions and believed probable cause existed to arrest Alvarado-Blanco. After consulting with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, LBPD arrested Alvarado-Blanco."

She was arrested at 3:25 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, according to the police.

Court documents for this case were not immediately available. Check back here for possible updates.

