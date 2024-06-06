Frank Breneman, 71 of Lititz, is accused of raping and sexually assaulting two children for 12 years beginning when they were 4 and 11 years old, PSP Troop J announced on Thursday, June 6.

He was arrested by the PSP Criminal Investigation Unit on charges of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, statutory sexual assault, and indecent assault of a child on Wednesday, June 5, according to the release.

His two preliminary arraignments were held before Magisterial District Judge Joseph C. Stauffer at 2:29 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. on June 5, court records show. His bail in the cases was set at $300,000 and $500,000 for a total of $800,000 — which he failed to post, so he has been remanded to the Lancaster County Prison.

His preliminary hearings are set before Judge Stauffer at 9 a.m. on June 11 and before Judge Torrey J. Landis at 11 a.m. on June 14, as detailed in the dockets.

Troopers released the following statement about their investigation:

"During the course of the investigation, Pennsylvania State Police identified an additional victim who recounted similar experiences with Breneman. Some of the victims were former foster children of Breneman and were abused while living in his home."

Anyone with information regarding this case or the conduct of Breneman has been asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police, Lancaster Station, Criminal Investigation Unit, Trooper Edward Zema by calling 717-299-7650.

