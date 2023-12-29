Brandon Caleb Gentile, 20, of Coatesville, has had a slew of charges leveled against him in connection with the crash that left 22-year-old Thomas "Tom" Austin Hartenstine, of Manor Township, Lancaster dead on June 4.

Gentile was driving a white Subaru and Hartenstine was riding a Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle when the two supposedly began street racing on Route 30 East, a witness told the police.

At one point Hartenstine was allegedly going 80 MPH and Gentile was going 125 MPH — the area is a posted 55 MPH zone, and as police pointed out street racing on highways is illegal.

At 7:13 p.m. the fatal crash happened. Witnesses told police that Hartenstine struck a Subaru Outback and pushed that vehicle into the Subaru WRX, according to the initial police release. "The driver of the WRX was not injured. Two occupants of the Outback were taken to the hospital for minor injuries and released," the police said. Hartenstine's motorcycle caught on fire when it crashed and he died at the scene "even though emergency life-saving measures were taken," as stated in the police release and as Daily Voice previously reported.

When the police first questioned Gentile about the fatal crash he denied the racing claim, telling investigators he was “casually driving,” trying to stay out of Hartenstine’s way.

But PennDOT traffic cameras captured the racing and unsafe passing of other vehicles on the road.

When police searched his vehicle a THC vape pen was in the front cup holder. In the trunk, a “lunch bag with multiple used vape pens and a digital scale with residue on it," was found, along with a black ghost gun, two boxes of 9-millimeter ammunition, six bags with suspected drug residue, a clear container with a "white powder residue," and a dozen alprazolam —commonly known as Xanax — pills, police stated in the release.

"Gentile was not authorized to possess the pills and did not possess a license to carry firearms," police said. His vehicle was also lacking a valid registration and state emissions inspection, although a mechanic later determined that there were "no mechanical defects on Gentile’s vehicle that would have factored into this crash."

He was initially released as the police investigation continued. Exactly two weeks later, Gentile was charged with an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle or property and driving at a safe speed for a separate June 18 incident. He pleaded for Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition which was scheduled to begin on Nov. 29.

Since then the police investigation into the fatal crash has been completed and "an arrest by appointment was set up for December 28, 2023," as stated in the police release.

His charges are:

Homicide by vehicle with DUI.

Homicide by vehicle.

Firearms carried without a license.

Possession of a controlled substance.

Possession of marijuana.

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Expired inspections.

Racing on highways.

Reckless driving.

Expired emission.

Gentile turned himself in Thursday and was released after posting $150,000 bail, the police explained and court records confirmed.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge David Miller at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, according to his latest court docket.

Gentile has previously pleaded guilty to four traffic offenses, all in 2023.

Tom Hartenstine was a class of 2018 graduate of Penn Manor High School and was studying at Millersville University and Harrisburg Area Community College before his passing. He enjoyed animals, traveling, and swimming competitively when he was in high school, as Daily Voice previously reported.

He will be "remembered for his cheerful disposition, kindness and infectious smile," as stated in his obituary.

