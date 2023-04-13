Paradise HS Senior ID'd Following Head-On Crash In Reading

A community is mourning the loss of a 17-year-old football player after a deadly head-on collision.

Antonio Chaves of Paradise died along with a 17-year-old girl from Schuylkill County at a nearby hospital following the two-vehicle crash on Route 183 in Bern Township near Fairview Drive on Thursday, April 6, around 12:30 p.m., authorities said.

Route 183 was closed between Palisades Drive and West Leesport Road for nearly three hours, according to Bern Township Police.

The car crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into a box truck, police said.

Chaves "enjoyed playing football, wrestling, lifting weights and being with his friends," as stated in his obituary.

He was a senior at Pequea Valley High School where he was on the football and wrestling teams, his family said.

He also attended The Factory Ministries Youth Center, where his memorial mass was held Thursday, April 13 at 11 a.m.

He is survived by his parents, David Chaves and Kelly Gawrys; brother, Sebastian Chaves, and grandparents: Raymond and Susan Gawrys of Paradise and Louis and Gloria Chaves of Modena.

"With all of the emotional pain and stress that death brings, it can also bring financial burdens. We would like to raise money for Antonio’s family to help with any funeral expenses. It is in times of sadness and loss when people can come together to help one another make it through. Any support you may be able to provide would be greatly appreciated. Please keep Antonio’s family in your thoughts and prayers," Emily Wissler wrote on a GoFundMe campaign page she started for Antonio's family.

A week after the crash the campaign raised $5,510 of a $10,000 goal from 126 donations.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe campaign.

