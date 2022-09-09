Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice
Lancaster Daily Voice

Boy, 15, Goes Missing 2X In Four Months From Central PA Home: Police
PA Grandfather Killed In Lancaster County Crash: State Police

Jillian Pikora
The intersection where the deadly crash happened at Kirkwood Pike/State Route 472 and Noble Road in Colerain Township.
The intersection where the deadly crash happened at Kirkwood Pike/State Route 472 and Noble Road in Colerain Township. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

An 83-year-old man died at following a crash at an intersection in Colerain Township on Friday, Sept. 9, authorities say. 

Joseph Fisher, of Oxford, was driving his 2010 Chrysler Town & Country minivan when he "failed to yield" while attempting to make a left turn onto Kirkwood Pike from Noble Road at 8:49 a.m., Pennsylvania state police say. 

He slammed into a 2005 Kenworth Northwest, driven by a man from Gap who suffered minor injuries, according to the police release. 

Fisher was taken to Lancaster General Health in critical condition where he died from his injuries at 10:43 a.m., according to the Lancaster County coroner’s office. 

His cause and manner of death are pending an examination at the Lancaster County Forensic Center.

He is already been remembered by his friends and family on social media. 

He is predeceased by his son Randy and he is survived by his namesake, Randy's son Joe, according to the family's social media. 

Additional surviving family members and memorial service details have yet to be announced publicly.

This is the second deadly crash on Noble Road in Colerain Township in 2022. 

