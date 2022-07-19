Mom Of 2 ID'd As Victim Who Died At Scene Of RT 222 Crash: Coroner

A beloved single mom of two died at the scene of a crash in central Pennsylvania on Friday, July 15, authorities say.

Erika Renee Crossen, 33, of Millersville, was traveling south on Route 222 by Hunsicker Road in Manheim Township when she hit another car around 6:10 p.m., according to a release by township police and later identified by the Lancaster County coroner's office.

The man driving the other vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Crossen was entrapped in her vehicle and unconscious when an off-duty paramedic at the crash jumped into action and was "attempting life-saving measures," when police arrived.

Unfortunately, the coroner was soon called and she was declared deceased at 6:52 p.m., according to the coroner's release.

The roadway was closed for several hours while investigators conducted a crash reconstruction of the scene, according to the police.

Crossen was transported to Lancaster County Forensic Center for further examination and the "results of the forensic examination are currently pending," the coroner's office says.

Manheim Township police continue to investigate this deadly crash. investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact the Manheim Township Police Department 717-569-6401.

Crossen had a history of driving under the influence and had a pending plea hearing scheduled before President Judge Maria Musti Cook at 9:30 a.m. on August 1, 2022, court records show. The hearing was for her allegedly crashing into a parked car in the 1900 block of Craley Road while driving under the influence of drugs in York County on June 22, 2021, Lower Windsor Township police detailed in a release.

Although the 2021 crash has charges include a DUI 1st offense, Crossen was found guilty of two misdemeanors for driving under the influence and DUI high rate of alcohol in Lancaster County in 2016. She was sentenced to serve 40 community service hours (20 per charge) and her driver's license was suspended for 60 days (30 days per charge) with the suspension only ending after a drugs and alcohol evaluation, the Honorable Judge Howard F. Knisely stated on April 25, 2017, court records show.

It remains unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this most recent and deadly crash.

Crossen was known to be kind, and befriend her colleagues like they were family, even calling one "cousin," according to social media.

She was a class of 2007 graduate of Penn Manor High School and has since worked as a secretary or an office manager John Herr's Village Market, Red Lion Salvage, and Moe's Auto Repair, her social media shows.

A balloon release was held in her memory at Charlestown Park at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, hosted by one of her friends.

She is survived by her children Christopher, 10, and Paige, 4; her extended family, friends, and coworkers, social media posts show.

Her community continues to share about its loss online.

Funeral service details have yet to be released.

