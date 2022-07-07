Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Cecil
    serves Elkton, North East, Perryville & Rising Sun
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Harford
    serves Aberdeen, Abingdon, Bel Air, Edgewood, Fallston, Havre de Grace, Jarrettsville, Joppatowne, Perryman, Pleasant Hills & Riverside
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: James Caan Of 'The Godfather' Dies
Obituaries

Man ID'd After Boaters Find His Body In The Susquehanna River

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Jerry Reynolds and the scene of the recovery of his body.
Jerry Reynolds and the scene of the recovery of his body. Photo Credit: York County Prison (overlay);Facebook/Lancaster County Forensic Center

A 63-year-old man has been identified after his body was discovered by a group of boaters in the Susquehanna River on Wednesday, July 6, authorities say.

Jerry Reynolds of Airville, Pennsylvania was found along the western shore of Crow Island, near Martic Township around 2 p.m., according to emergency dispatchers.

The Lancaster County coroner's office was called to began an investigation at 3 p.m.

His cause of death is pending the results of the coroner's autopsy on Friday, July 8.

Reynolds died between 24 to 48 hours before his body was found, the coroner says 

Pennsylvania state police are investigating the circumstances of how the body ended up in the river.

He is survived by his siblings Vicky Reynolds, Peggy Reynolds, Tammy Reynolds, Sandra Granruth and Mark Reynolds, and a large extended family, according to two obituaries of sisters that predeceased him.

His funeral and memorial service details have yet to be released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.