Lancaster Native, South Jersey Resident Mark Mattson Dies, 44

Lancaster, PA native and Medford, NJ resident Mark Mattson died on April 22, 2021.

He was 44 years old.

A lifelong athlete, Mark was raised in Medford and as an adult enjoyed playing sports with his father, his obituary says.

Working in culinary arts brought him "tremendous joy and pride," particularly cooking for friends and family, his obit reads.

Mark is survived by his parents, Roger and Elizabeth; siblings, Lisa (Tom) Eastep and Jennifer DiGennaro; nieces and nephews Ellie and Tyler Eastep and Olivia and Luca DiGennaro along with relatives, friends and countless loved ones.

A Celebration of Life is expected to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made To Write Love on Her Arms in support of mental health.

