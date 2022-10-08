Central PA Dad Killed In Crash On His Dad's Birthday

A central Pennsylvania father died on his father's birthday, according to his family.

William "Mikey" Mullen, 41, of Parkesburg, died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Sadsbury Township at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office.

Mullen was driving his 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK 350 east in the 5400 block of Strasburg Road when— for an unknown reason— he swerved into opposing traffic, striking the front tire of Deborah L. Williams, 57, of Coatsville's 2013 Toyota Avalon, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

He then continued to drive east while in the westbound lane before "turning counterclockwise and traveling approximately 78 feet," striking a utility pole, and "barrel rolling" as his vehicle came to a stop facing west, police say.

Williams continued west, "slightly impacting a utility pole," and she was unharmed, according to the police.

Mullen was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for a further examination. His cause and manner of death are pending, according to the Lancaster County coroner's office.

Mullen "die on his father's birthday who passed away a few years ago leaving my mom a widow," his family says.

He is survived by his son, two sisters, his mom, and "his best buddy bandit" his beloved dog, according to his family.

His friends and family shared their disbelief at Mullen's sudden passing on social media.

A GoFundMe was started by one of his sisters, Tracey Owens, to help cover the funeral costs. The campaign has raised $1,480 raised of a $3,500 goal as of Wednesday, August 10.

Mullen will be cremated according to his family. Additional funeral and memorial service details have yet to be shared publicly.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe campaign page, you can do so here.

