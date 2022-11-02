Baby Shot By Toddler In Lancaster ID'd

The infant was shot by a 3-year-old relative in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Oct. 18, has been identified by old according to the family and police confirmed the details of the shooting on Wednesday at 4:50 p.m.

Angelo Richardo "Mad Man" Barcenas Torres, was 15 months and 12 days old when he was shot dead by his 3-year-old cousin, according to details newly released by the family.

Lancaster Bureau of police were called to the scene of a child shoot in the 500 block of Woodward Street in the City shortly after 7 p.m., according to Lancaster County Wide Communications the night of the shooting.

"Upon arrival, officers located an infant lying on the floor inside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the face. Officers rendered aid to the infant and were assisted by responding Emergency Medical Services personnel. Medical personnel took over treatment of the victim," Lancaster Bureau of police said in a release the following morning.

A coroner was later called to the scene, according to dispatchers.

"Officers secured the residence and identified witnesses and involved persons," police say.

At 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, the police confirmed the shooter was in fact a 3-year-old toddler.

"The Bureau of Police is now able to confirm that a three-year-old child inside of the residence fired the weapon that fatally wounded the victim. While this information had been reported by local news outlets prior to this evening, investigators needed to confirm this information before it could be formally released by the Bureau of Police. The investigation remains open and active at this time," the police stated in the updated release.

Torres's cause of death was a gunshot to the head and neck, and the manner was a homicide, according to ABC27 citing the Lancaster County coroner.

The type of gun used was not released, but a 9-millimeter handgun — missing a serial number, with an extended 30-round magazine and laser light — was found on a table next to Torres’ body, as toy guns were strewn on the dining room floor next to it, including one that looked like a real gun, PennLive reports citing court documents.

A scale with a “white substance” was found during the warranted search, according to the documents obtained by the outlet, but no charges have been filed.

Torres was affectionately known as "Mad Man" but now is known as "little angel." He was born on July 4, 2021, according to his family and his obituary.

His viewing and funeral were held at One City Church 935 East Walnut Street, Lancaster, on Thursday, Oct. 27, his obituary states.

The family fundraiser over the weekend to help cover the cost of the funeral, including selling food and launching a GoFundMe.

The family raised $3,939 of a $5,000 goal as of Wednesday, Nov. 2.

You can view his funeral service here.

Editor's Note: Previously published stories by Daily Voice on this shooting stated that Torres was 18 months old, but that detail has been corrected per new information from the family.

