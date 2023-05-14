NY Man Causes Back-To-Back Hit-Runs In PA, Police Say

Franknness A. Martinez Tavarez of Corona first crashed into a vehicle in the 400 block of Long Lane in Pequea Township around 11 a.m. on May 9— causing injuries, according to area police.

While at the scene, the police find another vehicle had been side-swiped, and that driver was unharmed, the police explained.

The officer found a head-on collision just 1000 feet down the same road. In that crash, a 60-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman both from York were hurt.

Finally, the striking vehicle was found but the people fled on foot, the police explained.

An hour later, someone saw "suspicious people" on Deerfield Drive and police came and found Tavarez— who didn't have a valid driver's license, who was charged with three charges in connection with the injuries, one aggravated assault by vehicle felony, and seven summary charges for traffic offenses.

A passenger, 19-year-old Kervin Canales from Connecticut, was charged with possession of marijuana before being, and a 19-year-old woman from New York, was not charged. Both were released, police explained.

Tavarez has been held in the Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $100,000, according to his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge William E. Benner Jr. at 1:30 p.m. on May 22, 2023, the docket details.

