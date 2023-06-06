NJ Native ID'd After Deadly Multi-Vehicle Crash On Route 30 In PA: Coroner

Hassan Burgess Folkes originally from Camden, NJ but most recently from Lancaster, PA died at the scene of the York County crash near the Wrightsville exit at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023, according to the York County Coroner.

Hassan was driving west on Rt. 30 when he lost control for an unknown reason, crossing the median, slamming into two other vehicles, and his vehicle landed on its roof in the eastbound lanes, the coroner explained.

It is unclear how many people in total were injured but multiple people were involved and some were transported from the scene, according to the release.

Hassan "was unrestrained" he is believed to have had a passenger who was also not wearing a seatbelt but their status is unknown, the coroner said.

Deputy Coroner Onalee Gilbert was called to the scene to investigate and certify his death which was ruled accidental and due to multiple blunt force injuries, according to the release.

Hassan was born in Camden, New Jersey, but went on to attend Enfield High School in Connecticut, according to his social media. He then studied at Colorado Technical University and has been working at Tyson Foods since May 2022, according to his social media.

He enjoyed cooking, rooting for the Dallas Cowboys, and rooting for the EastWick Cowboys in Elizabeth, NJ where his nephew played.

His family has been notified about his death but funeral and memorial service details have not been released.

