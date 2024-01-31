Tiffani Chanel Bogroff, 45, who was last known to live at 900 block of North President Avenue in Lancaster, PA, had moved to NJ over a month ago, leaving her child in the home alone in poor conditions, Manheim Township police explained in the initial release on Friday, Jan. 26.

She was taken into police custody in New Jersey, Sergeant Barry Waltz with the MTPD told us. Records show Bogroff is being held at the Salem County Jail.

Daily Voice reached out to the Salem County Jail prison Warden John Cuzzupe and received more details.

Cuzzupe explained that Carneys Point Police arrested Bogroff as a fugitive from justice on Saturday, Jan. 27. The warden also sent us her new mugshot, which shows while mom was away she died her hair purple and lost her tan.

Court records show on Jan. 29, a prosecutor was assigned the case.

"Tiffani Chanel Bogroff remains a wanted person at this time," the police in PA said. Sgt. Waltz noted on Monday, "We keep the warrant active until she is arraigned, and when I checked this morning, that had not happened."

Click here to read our original report on the conditions police in Pennsylvania found the child living in.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.