Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: 16-Year-Old Girl Killed In Crash In Central PA ID'd By Coroner
News

Workers Injured By Acid At PA Company

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Tyson Foods in New Holland
Tyson Foods in New Holland Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Employees were injured by acid at a central Pennsylvania food plant on Saturday, according to a release by the company.

The two injured workers were hurt by sulfuric acid at Tyson Foods on South Custer Avenue in New Holland on Apr. 2 around 1 p.m., officials with the company said on Monday.

The people who were hurt suffered minor injuries and are doing well, according to the release.

"We're grateful for the swift response and assistance from local first responders," officials said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.