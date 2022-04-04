Workers Injured By Acid At PA Company

Employees were injured by acid at a central Pennsylvania food plant on Saturday, according to a release by the company.

The two injured workers were hurt by sulfuric acid at Tyson Foods on South Custer Avenue in New Holland on Apr. 2 around 1 p.m., officials with the company said on Monday.

The people who were hurt suffered minor injuries and are doing well, according to the release.

"We're grateful for the swift response and assistance from local first responders," officials said.

