Women Secretly Recorded Using Bathroom By Ex-Con At PA Turkey Hill: Police

A 33-year-old central Pennsylvania former convict admitted to police that he had secretly been recording women using his cellphone in the bathroom at Turkey Hill, police say.

Manor Township police first were alerted to the secret recording going on when they "received a report of invasion of privacy" at the Turkey Hill located in the 2600 block of River Road, Conestoga at around 2 p.m. on March 18, according to a release by the department.

That day, a woman "used the restroom and observed the recording," and immediately deleted it, police say.

But police learned during a warrant search of video content on his phone, Terry Allen Miller, of Columbia, had used his phone to make a similar recording of another unknown woman in the restroom months prior, according to the release.

Miller admitted to making the recordings during an interview with the police, they say.

Cpl. Pete Papadopoulos charged Miller with two misdemeanors for invasion of privacy, according to police and court documents.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Joshua R. Keller at 1:30 p.m. on June 29, according to his latest court docket.

Miller previously served five years probation after a negotiated guilty plea for burglary charges in 2012, court records show.

