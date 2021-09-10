Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice
Woman, 65, Sexually Assaulted, Strangled To Death In Lancaster County Home, Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
300 block of East Main Street in New Holland
300 block of East Main Street in New Holland Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A woman found dead at her home in Lancaster County was prior to being strangled, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Nora Sanchez, 65, of the 300 block of East Main Street in New Holland was found dead in her home on Sept. 1 around 10 a.m., as Daily Voice reported at the time. 

Police were originally called to the scene for a welfare check.

Sanchez died by strangulation with evidence of sexual assault, according to the Lancaster County coroner. 

Sanchez was originally from Palmira, Valle del Cauca, Colombia and moved to New Holland, PA in the 1980s, according to her obituary.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Sánchez, her sister, Amparo, and her brothers, Rosembourg and Wilson,  as well as many family members an friends in both the US and Colombia.

A mass in her honor will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, 150 Water St, New Holland, PA 17557 on Sept. 11, 2021 at 12 p.m.

Sanchez's death has been ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been made at the time of publishing.

"Citizens should continue to be vigilant until an arrest is made," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to call the New Holland Borough Police Department at 717-354-4647.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

