Wedding Day Crash Widows Bride In Lancaster County

A Lancaster County man died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday night, hours after his wedding.

Kevin Lee Logan of Ephrata has been identified as the motorcyclist killed in Clay Township, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

He was traveling traveling south on Hackman Road when, for an unknown reason, he drove off the road and hit a utility pole around 9:30 p.m.

The road was closed for more than three hours.

Earlier that day he wed his longtime girlfriend Shannon Logan, according to her Facebook.

ITS MY WEDDING DAY !!!! Posted by Shannon Logan on Saturday, July 31, 2021

It is with a heavy heart that I make this post I lost the most amazing man I ever had in my life my husband Kevin was in... Posted by Shannon Logan on Sunday, August 1, 2021

But before the wedding photos could be posted tragedy struck.

The community has receached to support Shannon through this difficult time with over 300 interactions on her post in the first 24 hours.

Shannon Logan I'm so sorry! My heart is so heavy for you right now. I love you! ❤ Posted by Crystal Harris on Sunday, August 1, 2021

The community was already keeping the family in their prayers as the couple was remembering the anniversary of the death of Shannon's son Nicholas Logan who was killed July 29, 2019.

They had recently updated the memorial for Nicholas.

Two years ago I lost you so tragically and I miss you so much every day but I know you are my guardian angel and are... Posted by Shannon Logan on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Kevin is survived by his wife.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-733-0965.

