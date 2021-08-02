Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice
Wedding Day Crash Widows Bride In Lancaster County

Jillian Pikora
Shannon and Kevin Logan.
Shannon and Kevin Logan. Photo Credit: Facebook- Shannon Logan

A Lancaster County man died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday night, hours after his wedding.

Kevin Lee Logan of Ephrata has been identified as the motorcyclist killed in Clay Township, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

He was traveling traveling south on Hackman Road when, for an unknown reason, he drove off the road and hit a utility pole around 9:30 p.m.

The road was closed for more than three hours.

Earlier that day he wed his longtime girlfriend Shannon Logan, according to her Facebook.

But before the wedding photos could be posted tragedy struck.

The community has receached to support Shannon through this difficult time with over 300 interactions on her post in the first 24 hours.

The community was already keeping the family in their prayers as the couple was remembering the anniversary of the death of Shannon's son Nicholas Logan who was killed July 29, 2019.

They had recently updated the memorial for Nicholas.

Kevin is survived by his wife.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-733-0965.

