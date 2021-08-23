Wanted PA Robber Leads Virginia Police On Chase, Ending When He Shoots Himself

A Pennsylvania man who is wanted on a recent car theft and sexual assault led Virginia state police on a chase on Monday, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Dakota James Toms, 28, of Abbottstown, is wanted in Pennsylvania on various felony charges, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Toms led police in Virginia on a chase in Salem, VA ending around 3:15 p.m.

At the end of the pursuit Toms shot himself.

It is not known at this time if he will survive his self-inflicted gun shot wound.

No further details have been released by the Virginia State Police.

