Wannabe Superhero 'Mr. 17540' Convicted For Attacking Potential Child Predator In Lancaster Co.

A Lancaster County man who shamed would-be child predators online took things too far and has been convicted for it.

Justin Perry, 35, of Leola, is also known as "Mr. 17540" for his social media take-downs of child predators.

When he took the rants offline and in-person last year, he ended up being accused of assaulting and restraining a woman.

Perry was charged with simple assault, false imprisonment and harassment for a Sept. 30 incident.

The woman he assaulted told police in West Earl Township police she was pushed into a table-- cutting open her head, was knocked into various pieces of furniture and blocked from leaving the room, according to court documents.

Perry accepted a plea to the summary harassment charge and paid a $100 fine, plus court fees-- the other charges were dropped.

How Perry determined this woman was a would be child-predator is unknown, but several times his vigilance has resulted in convictions of child abusers, according to police.

