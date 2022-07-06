Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice
Breaking News: Pedestrian Seriously Hurt In LanCo Hit-Run, Fleeing Harrisburg Driver Caught DUI: Police
VA Man Who Beat Elderly Woman During PA Burglary Nabbed Getting Gas: Police

Jillian Pikora
The Turkey Hill at 863 Village Road, Lancaster.
The Turkey Hill at 863 Village Road, Lancaster. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Virginia man attacked an elderly woman in her Pennsylvania home during a burglary— only to be spotted by a neighbor at a nearby gas station, according to a release by the police.

West Lampeter Township police were called to a report of a woman "in distress" at a home in the 2800 block of Willow Street Pike around 5:20 a.m. on Monday, June 6, as stated in a release by the department.

Upon arrival, the 72-year-old woman who lived in the home, told police that a man entered her residence through an unlocked window and "physically forced her on the floor and pushed her head on the floor repeatedly," police say.

A neighbor heard the commotion and intervened— so the man fled the scene traveling north on Willow Street Pike in a black Acura sedan, the release details.

The same neighbor spot the man's Acura at the Turkey Hill at 863 Village Road, in Lancaster, according to the release.

Police soon went to the Turkey Hill, found the vehicle and arrested the suspect, later identified as Daniel Lorenzo Crews, 41-years-old, of Midlothian, Virginia, the release details.

Crews has been charged with Burglary, Aggravated Assault, DUI, and Terroristic Threats, court records show.

Crews has been held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $500,000 in bail and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge William E. Benner Jr. at 1:30 p.m. on June 17, according to his court docket.

