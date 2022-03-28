Contact Us
Undercover Sting At PA Mall Catches Teen Who Raped Girls By Luring Them Online: Police

Jillian Pikora
Robert Jesus Medina Junior
Robert Jesus Medina Junior Photo Credit: Lancaster Bureau of police

An 18-year-old man who started online relationships with three girls under the age of 15 and raped at least one of them, was caught in a police sting at a Pennsylvania mall, according to a release by police.

Lancaster City Bureau of police began investigating Robert Jesus Medina Jr., of Lancaster, after receiving a tip about "his sexual relationships with numerous young girls" in Sept. 2021.

Investigators found Medina had or attempted to engage in sexual relationships with three different girls between the ages of 12 and 14-years-old, Lancaster City police stated in the release.

Detectives impersonated a 14-year-old girl and contacted Medina using social media and texting to lure him to Park City Mall for sex on Thursday, Mar. 24, police say.

Medina is facing numerous charges including Rape of a Child, Statutory Sexual Assault, and Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, police say and court records confirm.

He is being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 in bail and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Jodie E. Richardson at 2:30 p.m. Apr. 25, court records show. 

It is possible Medina has had other sexual relationships with other children, anyone who has knowledge of this is asked to Detective Jared Snader at (717) 735-3357. 

