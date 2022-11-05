Undercover Agents Posing As Girls On Kik Nab PA Man Producing Child Porn: DA

Two undercover agents caught a central Pennsylvania man using the popular messaging app Kik to make child pornography, according to the Lancaster County district attorney's office.

The sting operation began after the Lancaster County Human Trafficking Task Force received a tip from the FBI that Sean Deemer, 54, of the 500 block of Golden Street, Lititz,'s IP address was linked to child porn and grooming on the app on May 3.

Between the dates of May 6 and 12, 2021, the FBI posed as an 11-year-old girl KiK, and had a conversation with Deemer.

A subpoena served to KiK by the FBI revealed the IP address matched that of Deemer to 142 messages while the agent was pretending to be an 11-year-old girl.

During the conversation Deemer asked the undercover agent for "multiple explicit and lewd messages," according to the release by the DA.

The Lancaster County Human Trafficking Task Force also ran a sting on Deemer starting Apr. 27. The HTTF agent posed as a 12-year-old girl— again Deemer "sent and made multiple requests of the minor to send explicit and lewd messages and photos," as stated in the release.

Deemer was charged with 13 felonies on two dockets— one for the FBI and the other for the Lancaster County Human Trafficking Task Force.

The first docket includes three different types of unlawful contact with a minor, disseminating explicit sexual material to a minor, criminal solicitation, and criminal use of a communication facility; the second docket includes involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, three different types of unlawful contact with a minor, photographing or filming a sex act of a child, criminal use of a communication facility, corruption of minors, and disseminating explicit sexual material to a minor.

Deemer has been held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $350,000 bail and his preliminary hearing is scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Edward Tobin May 12, court records show.

