Two Tractor-Trailers Collide Closing Rt. 30 In Lancaster

Two tractor-trailers crashed on Route 30 on Wednesday, Oct. 19, authorities say.

The crash happened between Exit PA 23 West-Walnut Street and Exit PA 23 East-New Holland Pike in East Lampeter Township around 3:26 p.m., according to emergency dispatchers and PennDOT.

All lanes were closed and traffic has been diverted to the Walnut Street exit while crews remain on the scene.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

