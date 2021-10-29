Contact Us
Two Lancaster Police Officers Terminated Over COVID-19 Protocols, Officials Say

Jillian Pikora
Lancaster City police hat.
Lancaster City police hat. Photo Credit: Lancaster City police

Two Lancaster City police officers have been terminated over COVID-19 protocols, the Lancaster Bureau of police said in a statement on Friday.

The officers' termination comes on the heels of an internal investigation into the use and submission of false records related to the City’s COVID-19 reporting protocols, police say.

Heather Schaeffer and Benjamin Lapp have been terminated from their positions as police officers of the City of Lancaster on Oct. 21, the release stated.

The exact reason for the termination was stated as "for violating required standards of conduct, for conduct unbecoming an officer and for conduct suggesting they are unfit for service as police officers," as stated in the release.

No additional information is available in accordance with Lancaster City personnel policies, police say.

