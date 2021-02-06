Two Dead After House Explosion Rocks Neighborhood In Lancaster County

Two people are dead after an explosion and fire ripped through a home in Mount Joy Township, Lancaster County Tuesday night, according to the Lancaster County coroner and area fire departments.

The fire started in the 100 block of Waldheim Road and Mount Gretna in Mount Joy Township around 6 p.m., according to Emergency Dispatch Services.

Neighbors in the area reported their houses shaking and sounds similar to gunfire on social media.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Originally reports from various fire departments said that the house was vacant at the time of the explosion and subsequent fire.

The cause of the explosion is unknown and remains under investigation by Pennsylvania State police fire marshals.

