Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
News

Two Dead After House Explosion Rocks Neighborhood In Lancaster County

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
House on fire following an explosion in Mount Joy, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.
House on fire following an explosion in Mount Joy, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Londonderry Twp FD

Two people are dead after an explosion and fire ripped through a home in Mount Joy Township, Lancaster County Tuesday night, according to the Lancaster County coroner and area fire departments.

The fire started in the 100 block of Waldheim Road and Mount Gretna in Mount Joy Township around 6 p.m., according to Emergency Dispatch Services.

Neighbors in the area reported their houses shaking and sounds similar to gunfire on social media.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Originally reports from various fire departments said that the house was vacant at the time of the explosion and subsequent fire.

The cause of the explosion is unknown and remains under investigation by Pennsylvania State police fire marshals.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.