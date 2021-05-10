Truck's Emergency System Calls Police To Lancaster Crash That Injured 6 Including Kids

A three-year-old and a five-month-old were among the six injured in a crash in Lancaster County on Saturday, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Clay Road and Pinehill Road in Lititz, Warwick Township around 8 a.m.

Dispatchers learned of the crash when "automated in-car reporting systems indicated that sounds emanating from the crash scene included screams and crying," police said in a statement.

Upon arrival police found a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Jean A. Lare, 60, of the 100 block of Windy Hill Drive in Lititz, failed to stop at the intersection.

She collided with a 2016 Ford F-150 driven by Cody N. Stewart, 31, of the 100 block of Mount Olive Lane in Ephrata.

Stewart's vehicle to overturned, flipping into an adjacent field.

A 5-month-old infant, 3-year-old child, Krista and Cody Stewart all suffered “moderate to major crash-related injuries," police said in a statement and according to Krista's Facebook profile.

Lare and one passenger in her vehicle were also injured.

All six people were transported to area hospitals.

Lare has been cited via summons for a stop sign violation and for Careless Driving.

