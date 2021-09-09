Contact Us
Truck Carrying Nitrogen Crashes, Major Roadway Closes In Lancaster County

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Hazmat crews at the scene of a crash on Roherstown Road in East Hempfield Township.
Hazmat crews at the scene of a crash on Roherstown Road in East Hempfield Township. Photo Credit: 511PA

Part of Rohrerstown Road closed after a crash involving a truck carrying nitrogen on Thursday morning, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Hazmat crews were called to the area in East Hempfield near the Albern Boulevard intersection shortly before 9:30 a.m.

The truck carrying nitrogen was an Air Products truck.

Rohrerstown Road has been closed from Spring Valley Road to Harrisburg Pike since the time of the crash.

One person was injured, but no one had been transported to a hospital.

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

