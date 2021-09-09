Truck Carrying Nitrogen Crashes, Major Roadway Closes In Lancaster County

Part of Rohrerstown Road closed after a crash involving a truck carrying nitrogen on Thursday morning, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Hazmat crews were called to the area in East Hempfield near the Albern Boulevard intersection shortly before 9:30 a.m.

The truck carrying nitrogen was an Air Products truck.

Rohrerstown Road has been closed from Spring Valley Road to Harrisburg Pike since the time of the crash.

One person was injured, but no one had been transported to a hospital.

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

