Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Mail-In Ballots In One PA County Not Scanning Correctly, Commissioners Say
News

Tractor-Trailer Driver Nabbed In Florida For Fiery Crash That Killed PA Siblings: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Cesar Torres, Brandie and Lenny Kasper, and the scene of the crash.
Cesar Torres, Brandie and Lenny Kasper, and the scene of the crash. Photo Credit: Broward County Sheriff's Office; Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department

Nearly a year after a fiery crash caused siblings to die of burns and smoke inhalation, police have announced that they have arrested  the driver who caused the deadly crash.

Cesar Torres, 38, of Florida has been arrested in connection with the deaths of Brandie Kasper, 21, and her younger brother, Lenny, 18, Northern Lancaster County police say.

Torres had been heading south in a car-carrier tractor-trailer on Main Street/RT 72 when he slammed into the side of the siblings' pickup truck Graystone Road in East Petersburg around 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021, according to the police at the time. 

The pickup rolled over onto its roof trapping the Kasper siblings inside as their pickup caught fire— they died of "smoke inhalation and thermal burns and multiple traumatic injuries they received as a result of the collision," according to the Lancaster County coroner’s office autopsy results.

The tractor-trailer also became engulfed in flames, but Torres was unharmed, according to officials.

Torres went through a steady red traffic light at 31-33 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone, while the Kaspers went through a green light at approximately 7.5 miles per hour, according to the results of the police investigation.

No mechanical defects or failures caused Torres to do this— making him "the sole contributor to the cause of the collision," police say.

He had "failed to stop for a clearly visible red traffic signal even though he had sufficient time and distance to see the light and come to a controlled stop prior to the intersection," police state in the release.

Torres has been charged with two counts each of homicide by vehicle, a third-degree felony, involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor, and a summary offense of failure to stop at a red signal and driving at a safe speed, according to the release by the police.

Torres is "extradition for return to the Commonwealth to face the criminal charges," as of Tuesday, May 17, Northern Lancaster County Regional police department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.