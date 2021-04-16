TikToking Teen Accused Of Killing Her Wheelchair-Bound Sister Waives Hearing

A 14-year-old Pennsylvania girl accused of killing her wheelchair-bound sister made her first appearance before of a judge on Friday, only to waive her right to a preliminary hearing according to PennLive.

Miller, of Manheim Township, is accused of the stabbing death of her sister, Helen Miller 19, who had cerebral palsy, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

The hearing was Miller’s only opportunity to hear about evidence that will be submitted against her prior to heading to trial.

She appeared on television in the Lancaster County Courthouse with the one television faced the judge and included a camera so she could see the judge and attorneys reactions.

Prior to the hearing, Miller’s attorney Robert Beyer informed her that her parents were in the courtroom, according to PennLive. He then commented on how long her hair was and how she is not writing to him enough, she laughed and responded that she would send him a letter.

Miller’s walked right up to the television prior to the preliminary hearing and looked at his daughter’s face, says PennLive. His wife remained seated and he returned his seat, the parents hugged.

As soon as the judge entered the room Beyer announced that Miller was waving her right to the preliminary hearing.

Typically, this is done before everyone gathers to hear a case so it is possible that this was a last minute decision.

The Lancaster County prosecutor, Amy Muller, told PennlIve she learned Miller would be waiving her right to the hearing just prior to it starting.

In Pennsylvania all homicide cases are started in adult court and all defendants reside in adult prison, but it is expected that Miller’s lawyer will push to move her case into the juvenile courts.

Miller will appear in court next for a formal arraignment and she will enter a plea. The arraignment is scheduled for May 14, according to court documents.

