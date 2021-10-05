Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lancaster Daily Voice
TikTok Rollerskating Star Is 60-Year-Old Lancaster Man Called #ShuffleDad

Jillian Pikora
Dean Wenrich a.k.a. #ShuffleDad
Dean Wenrich a.k.a. #ShuffleDad Photo Credit: Heather Wenrich TikTok

A Lancaster grandpa has gone viral on TikTok with his roll skating moves.

When Dean Wenrich was 13-years-old, he took his first job at Overlook Roller Rink in 1974 and he was hooked on skating.

Years passed and skating took a backseat to family and career.

Wenrich works Lancaster City's Lead Hazard Control Program, his family is grown and he is grandpa.

Now, with his family in tow, he has returned to the Overlook Roller Rink.

Within a week of his daughter Heather's first #ShuffleDad TikTok video, the post had over a million views.

The family is blown away by the following and continues to return to the rink, posting videos at once a week.

His videos now have over 14 million combined views on TikTok.

His most viewed TikTok post has over 9.2 million views of him skating with a posse.

If you want to join in the roller skating fun, the rink is open for regular hours, masks are required but if skaters feel overheated they are allowed to take them off.

