Breaking News: Fugitive Wanted For Fatal Shooting In Maryland Arrested For High-Speed Chase In Pennsylvania
'There's A Bomb In There' Warrant Issued For Woman Who Threatened Judge In Lancaster County

Jillian Pikora
Anna Shreiner
Anna Shreiner Photo Credit: Ephrata police

A 24-year-old woman has been charged Terroristic Threats and Threat to Use Weapons of Mass Destruction after threatening to "blow-up" a magisterial judge.

Anna Marie Shreiner, 24, last known address in Strasburg, PA, called in a bomb threat to Magisterial District Judge Russell’s Office, located at 609 East Main Street in Ephrata Borough on May 19, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Shreiner was scheduled to turn herself in for arraignment on drug charges at Russell’s Office that day at 10 a.m.

Instead she called the office at 9:26 a.m. and told a staff member that “you’re gonna blow up today, there’s a bomb in there and you don’t know where it is," allege police.

The threat caused the evacuation of the building and required police to clear the building.

Ephrata Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Shreiner.

If anyone has information on Shreiner's whereabouts you are asked to call the Ephrata Police at 717-733-8611.

