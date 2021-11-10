Teenager Stabs Child At Elementary School Playground in Central PA, Police Say

A teenage boy has been charged in a stabbing of a boy at an elementary school playground, according to Manheim Township police.

The stabbing happened outside of school hours during a fight between the boy and the teenager on Saturday, police say.

The fight occurred at Bucher Elementary School in Manheim Township, Lancaster County, just after 7 p.m.

The suspect, a 13-year-old boy was fighting with a boy,11, when he "grazed the other in the stomach with a knife," police said in a statement.

The 11-year-old victim was treated at an area hospital and released.

The identities of the two involved will not be released.

There is no word on any criminal charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.