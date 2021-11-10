Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

News

Teenager Stabs Child At Elementary School Playground in Central PA, Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Bucher Elementary School Playground.
Bucher Elementary School Playground. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A teenage boy has been charged in a stabbing of a boy at an elementary school playground, according to Manheim Township police.

The stabbing happened outside of school hours during a fight between the boy and the teenager on Saturday, police say.

The fight occurred at Bucher Elementary School in Manheim Township, Lancaster County, just after 7 p.m. 

The suspect, a 13-year-old boy was fighting with a boy,11, when he "grazed the other in the stomach with a knife," police said in a statement.

The 11-year-old victim was treated at an area hospital and released.

The identities of the two involved will not be released.

There is no word on any criminal charges.

