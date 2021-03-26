Teen Found With Weapon On Hempfield High Property

A teenage male was found with a pellet gun on the Hempfield High School property earlier this week, authorities said.

The incident happened at 2:53 p.m. on Tuesday, when 16-year-old Harrisburg boy, who is not a student at the school, came onto the school grounds with the gun, East Hempfield police said.

The East Hempfield Township Police School resource officer stopped the boy when he was walking around and tried to question him.

The SRO says the he fled and had a confrontation with a male student.

With the assistance of responding police officers, the male was eventually located nearby and questioned.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the juvenile was driven to Hempfield High School by another person, who cooperated with the investigation.

The boy reportedly came to the school to settle a disagreement.

The pellet gun was determined to have been left inside the vehicle and was not in his possession during the confrontation.

Police say there is no evidence that the juvenile had actually removed the weapon from the vehicle or displayed it to anyone.

They also say they questioned numerous students and staff members and a review of surveillance footage.

An allegation is being filed before Lancaster County Juvenile Probation against the juvenile for two misdemeanors:

Possession of a Weapon on School Property

Disorderly Conduct

The pellet gun in question was seized at the time by police.

There is no threat to the school or community.

