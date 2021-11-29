Support Surges For Single Mom Seriously Hurt In Central PA Helicopter Crash

Support is surging for a single-mother who was seriously hurt in a helicopter crash.

A K-Copters 47G-2 helicopter crashed at Lititz airport, on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 11:30 a.m., as Daily Voice previously reported citing the FAA.

Of the two people on board, one was seriously injured-- that person was later identified as Jessica 'Jessie' Robinson of Lancaster, according to a GoFundMe campaign page by her friend Darren Lucas.

Robinson is a helicopter and small airplane pilot and flight instructor who was teaching a student at the time of the crash, according to the campaign page.

She and her student, "were flying a helicopter, practicing maneuvers at a local airport. As they began to wrap up their flight lesson, the accident occurred," Lucas wrote on the page.

The student crawled out of the helicopter to safety but Robinson broke her leg and suffered a concussion, according to the campaign page.

The mom of two teaches as her primary source of income, but due to her concussion, she had to surrender her driver's license and it a unknown when she will fly again, according to Lucas.

The GoFundMe campaign page was launched to help Robinson's family covering medical bills and other expenses while she is unable to work, according to Lucas.

"We are hoping to raise money so that Jessica will have one less thing to worry about during this difficult time in her life...We are hoping to take the financial burden of medical bills and not being able to work off her shoulders, especially during the holiday season," Lucas writes.

The campaign has raised over $19,600 of a $50,000 in less than five days from over 100 donors with the top donation of $2,000 coming from an anonymous donor.

One donor even commented, "I donated because I have been a grounded helicopter pilot before.....know the uncertainty of walking out of the ICU unsure if you ever will fly again. COL Patricia G. Baker."

If you want to donate to the GoFundMe campaign, you can do so here.

