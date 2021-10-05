Support Surges For Lancaster Dad Battling Colon Cancer

A community has rallied to help a father of three through cancer treatments.

Mitch Hertzler of Lancaster County was recently diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer, according to his wife Kat Hertzler.

He started a six months of chemotherapy treatment in September.

Prior to starting chemotherapy he had been hospitalized for the past two weeks at Lancaster General Hospital.

The Hertzler's have three sons; boys Ryder, 13, Bryce, 11, and Finn, 8.

A family friend, Calvin Stiedler, started a GoFundMe campaign page to, "assist with upcoming medical bills and overall life expenses," as stated on the campaign page.

The campaign has raised a whopping $14,150, more than $4,000 above the $10,000 goal!

The family recently shared an update on Facebook to thank the community and says Mitch is "nauseous and just wiped out."

Update on Mitch: Today’s (first) treatment went well! All said and done it took about 4 hours (including blood work... Posted by Kat Hertzler on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Kat Hertzler also asks for the community to continue to keep Mitch in their prayers.

If you want to donate to the GoFundMe campaign, you can do so here.

