Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Support Surges For Lancaster Dad Battling Colon Cancer

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
The Hertzler Family.
The Hertzler Family. Photo Credit: GoFundMe- Calvin Steidler

A community has rallied to help a father of three through cancer treatments.

Mitch Hertzler of Lancaster County was recently diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer, according to his wife Kat Hertzler.

He started a six months of chemotherapy treatment in September.

Prior to starting chemotherapy he had been hospitalized for the past two weeks at Lancaster General Hospital.

The Hertzler's have three sons; boys Ryder, 13, Bryce, 11, and Finn, 8.

A family friend, Calvin Stiedler, started a GoFundMe campaign page to, "assist with upcoming medical bills and overall life expenses," as stated on the campaign page.

The campaign has raised a whopping $14,150, more than $4,000 above the $10,000 goal!

The family recently shared an update on Facebook to thank the community and says Mitch is "nauseous and just wiped out."

Kat Hertzler also asks for the community to continue to keep Mitch in their prayers.

If you want to donate to the GoFundMe campaign, you can do so here.

