Support Surges For Family Of Missing Central PA Woman Found Dead

A community is coming together to help a family after a missing woman was found dead in central Pennsylvania.

Jennifer Lynn Herr, 57, of Lancaster, was found dead in Lancaster County Central Park one day after she went missing from her home on Nov. 1, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Herr was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School and Millersville University, according to her obituary in Lancaster Online.

She enjoyed helping others, riding her motorcycle and “simply observing the beauty around her,” as stated in her obituary.

Herr is survived by her mother, brother, sister, partner, her two daughters, according to her obituary.

Her Celebration of Life Service will be held in the spring of 2022, those interested in attending can email celebratejenherr@gmail.com.

Her partner David Liebert, has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the cost of the event “as well as any transitional financial burdens associated with this huge loss,” as he wrote on the campaign page. “We look forward to announcing the date for the celebration, and seeing you all there!”

The campaign has raised over $4,000 of a $6,000 goal as of Wednesday night.

If you would like to donate to the campaign you can do so here.

