'Strange Odor' Coming From Storage Unit Leds K-9 to $90K In Fentanyl, Marijuana LanCo. DA Says

Jillian Pikora
Alexis Martinez and the items siezed.
What's that smell in Lancaster? Well, police and K-9 units investigated and found a massive amount of drugs, according to the county district attorney's office.

Alexis Martinez, 38, of North Broad Street, was arrested after the Drug Task Force investigated "a strong marijuana odor coming from a storage unit located at 222 Seymour Street" reported to  the Lancaster City Bureau on June 29, according to the release.

A police K-9 unit confirmed that there were drugs by sniffing around the unit and police confirmed that Martinez was the renter of the unit. Soon, the Drug Task Force members obtained and executed search warrants on the storage unit and Martinez’ residence. 

In the storage unit, the force confiscated: 

  • 8,161 grams of marijuana
  • 900ml of liquid THC oil 
  • 36 100mg THC vape cartridges
  • Paraphernalia, including a heat press to extract oil from the plants 

At his North Broad Street home, the force confiscated: 

  • 423.5 grams of marijuana
  • 27 fentanyl pills
  • $3,962
  • Various paraphernalia 

The approximate total street value of the drugs seized totaled nearly $90,000. 

Martinez has been held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $25,000 in bail. 

