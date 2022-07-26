'Strange Odor' Coming From Storage Unit Leds K-9 to $90K In Fentanyl, Marijuana LanCo. DA Says

What's that smell in Lancaster? Well, police and K-9 units investigated and found a massive amount of drugs, according to the county district attorney's office.

Alexis Martinez, 38, of North Broad Street, was arrested after the Drug Task Force investigated "a strong marijuana odor coming from a storage unit located at 222 Seymour Street" reported to the Lancaster City Bureau on June 29, according to the release.

A police K-9 unit confirmed that there were drugs by sniffing around the unit and police confirmed that Martinez was the renter of the unit. Soon, the Drug Task Force members obtained and executed search warrants on the storage unit and Martinez’ residence.

In the storage unit, the force confiscated:

8,161 grams of marijuana

900ml of liquid THC oil

36 100mg THC vape cartridges

Paraphernalia, including a heat press to extract oil from the plants

At his North Broad Street home, the force confiscated:

423.5 grams of marijuana

27 fentanyl pills

$3,962

Various paraphernalia

The approximate total street value of the drugs seized totaled nearly $90,000.

Martinez has been held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $25,000 in bail.

