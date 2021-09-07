Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
STEP BACK! Amphitheater Steps Destroyed By Vandals In Lancaster County, Say Area Police

Jillian Pikora
Damage steps. Photo Credit: Ephrata police
Amphitheater at Grater Park in Ephrata. Photo Credit: Ephrata police
Damage steps. Photo Credit: Ephrata police

An outdoor amphitheater in Lancaster County has been vandalized, according to police in Ephrata.

The Ephrata Parks and Recreation Department reported damage to the stage building steps at Ephrata's Grater Park at 300 Cocalico St, Ephrata Borough.

Parks and Rec personnel discovered the damage sometime between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday.

Multiple slate steps were damaged and shattered on either side of the amphitheater shell.

The Ephrata Parks and Recreation will take the repairs one step at a time as the estimated damage is reported to be several hundred dollars to repair the steps.

