Sinkhole Opens, Closing Major Roadway In Lancaster County

A sinkhole opened, closing a road in Lancaster County on Sunday, according to Pequea Township police.

State Route 324, Marticville Road has closed between West Penn Grant and Sprecher Roads in Pequea Township.

A detour is being setup by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, at the time of publication.

The roadway is expected to remain will be closed for several days.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route of travel.

