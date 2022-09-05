Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: 'Armed, Dangerous' Teenage Suspect Wanted For Shooting 15-Year-Old: Police
News

Single-Gloved PA Man Wanted For Two Armed Robberies: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Single-gloved suspect
Single-gloved suspect Photo Credit: Spring Garden Township police

A man sporting a single clear-plastic glove on his right hand is wanted in connection with two armed robberies within two days on the same street, police say.

Armed with a black handgun the robber was caught on camera during both robberies, according to a release by the Spring Garden Township police.

The first robbery happened at the A-Plus Sunoco on the 1300 block of Mount Rose Avenue in York around 11:47 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, according to the police. The second robbery happened at the Central Mart on the 1200 block of Mount Rose Avenue in York around 11:56 p.m. on Thursday, May 5.

The robber is described as a Black male with bright hazel eyes, 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall with a thin build.

He wore the same outfit during both robberies; “wearing black pants, a gray hoodie, black shoes, and a face mask,” as stated by the police.

Anyone with information about either robbery is asked to call Spring Garden Township Police at 717-843-0851. Tips can also be submitted by email directly to Det. Dony Harbaugh at dharbaugh@sgtpd.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.