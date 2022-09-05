Single-Gloved PA Man Wanted For Two Armed Robberies: Police

A man sporting a single clear-plastic glove on his right hand is wanted in connection with two armed robberies within two days on the same street, police say.

Armed with a black handgun the robber was caught on camera during both robberies, according to a release by the Spring Garden Township police.

The first robbery happened at the A-Plus Sunoco on the 1300 block of Mount Rose Avenue in York around 11:47 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, according to the police. The second robbery happened at the Central Mart on the 1200 block of Mount Rose Avenue in York around 11:56 p.m. on Thursday, May 5.

The robber is described as a Black male with bright hazel eyes, 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall with a thin build.

He wore the same outfit during both robberies; “wearing black pants, a gray hoodie, black shoes, and a face mask,” as stated by the police.

Anyone with information about either robbery is asked to call Spring Garden Township Police at 717-843-0851. Tips can also be submitted by email directly to Det. Dony Harbaugh at dharbaugh@sgtpd.org.

