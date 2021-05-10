Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice
Shots Fired At Horse-Buggy, Pennsylvania State Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Horse and buggy.
Horse and buggy. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Shots were fired upon a horse and buggy on Sunday night, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The buggy was being driven by a 25-year-old man in the area of White Horse and Amish roads in Salisbury Township, Lancaster County, around 10:35 p.m.

A green Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo drove by and a passenger fired either an Airsoft or BB gun at the buggy.

There were no injuries reported to the driver of the buggy or to the horse. The buggy was not damaged.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

