SEEN THEM? Girl, 14, Baby, Missing In Lancaster County

A 14-year-old girl and her 4-month-old son went missing on Sunday according to Elizabethtown Borough police.

The girl, Daneishya Neal, is reported to have run away from home on Sunday with her infant son, Zymir Neal.

The pair were still missing as of Monday afternoon, around 3 p.m.

Daneishya Neal is described as approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds, and she was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a blue shirt and white Nike sneakers. She also has a pierced nose.

Zymir Neal is approximately 24 inches in height and weighs approximately 15 pounds, no clothing description was provided for Zymir.

Daneishya Neal is listed as a missing person

If you have seen her, or if you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Elizabethtown Borough Police Department at 717-367-6540.

